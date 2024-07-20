Headlands Technologies LLC Invests $30,000 in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,052 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 284,000.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 5,014 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,314 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the first quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the first quarter valued at $229,000.

Bloomin’ Brands Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of BLMN stock opened at $19.70 on Friday. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.20 and a 52-week high of $30.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 2.04.

Bloomin’ Brands Announces Dividend

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.05). Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 65.73% and a net margin of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Bloomin’ Brands’s payout ratio is 150.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BLMN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bloomin’ Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.90.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Further Reading

