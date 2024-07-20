Headlands Technologies LLC Invests $30,000 in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 338,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 10,122 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,309 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 18,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACT Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Heron Therapeutics alerts:

Heron Therapeutics Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of HRTX stock opened at $3.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.84. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $3.93. The company has a market capitalization of $489.61 million, a P/E ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 1.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Heron Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HRTX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $34.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.50 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Capital One Financial began coverage on Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Rodman & Renshaw assumed coverage on Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HRTX

About Heron Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on enhancing the lives of patients by developing and commercializing therapeutic that enhances medical care. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Heron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.