Headlands Technologies LLC Invests $32,000 in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 831 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Open Text in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Open Text during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Open Text by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Open Text by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,692 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in shares of Open Text during the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. 70.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OTEX shares. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Open Text in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on Open Text from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Open Text from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut Open Text from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Open Text from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Open Text has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.20.

Open Text Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ OTEX opened at $30.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.56. The company has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.90 and a beta of 1.12. Open Text Co. has a 52 week low of $27.54 and a 52 week high of $45.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Open Text had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 2.85%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Open Text Co. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Open Text Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This is a boost from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 161.29%.

Open Text Profile

(Free Report)

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

Featured Stories

