Headlands Technologies LLC Invests $34,000 in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SQM. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 40.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 133.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 6,315.8% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on SQM. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $62.80 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $54.50 to $46.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.81.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Price Performance

Shares of SQM opened at $39.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.04. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $38.50 and a fifty-two week high of $79.78. The stock has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by $2.52. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 30.74% and a net margin of 6.25%. Analysts anticipate that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.2134 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.73%.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.