Headlands Technologies LLC Invests $36,000 in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 194.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 133.0% in the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
VMBS stock opened at $45.88 on Friday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $42.06 and a 12 month high of $46.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.39 and its 200 day moving average is $45.33.
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile
Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).
