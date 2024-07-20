Headlands Technologies LLC Invests $43,000 in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 235 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AME. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 87.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on AME shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on AMETEK from $210.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of AMETEK from $173.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMETEK

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total transaction of $250,459.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,315,029.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $250,194.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,467,579.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total value of $250,459.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,315,029.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMETEK Stock Performance

Shares of AME stock opened at $169.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $39.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $169.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.10. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $136.89 and a one year high of $186.32.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.05. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 19.57%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.68%.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

Further Reading

