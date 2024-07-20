Headlands Technologies LLC Invests $44,000 in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 834 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRCL. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Stericycle by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 27,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Stericycle by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Stericycle by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 6,081 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Stericycle by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Stericycle by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 50,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SRCL opened at $58.52 on Friday. Stericycle, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.78 and a twelve month high of $59.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.66.

Stericycle ( NASDAQ:SRCL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The company had revenue of $664.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SRCL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (down from $69.00) on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Stericycle from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Stericycle from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Stericycle from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated waste and compliance services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, chemotherapy waste and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and integrated waste stream solutions; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, SafeDrop sharps mailback solutions, and airport and maritime waste services; medical supply store services, that includes sharps and disposable biohazardous waste containers, infection control supplies, and seal&send medication mail back; and compliance solutions including Steri-Safe compliance solutions.

