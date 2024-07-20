Headlands Technologies LLC Makes New $28,000 Investment in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CARS. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cars.com by 3.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 873,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,728,000 after purchasing an additional 25,382 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cars.com by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,134,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,292,000 after purchasing an additional 89,194 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cars.com by 118.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Cars.com by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 86,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 9,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cars.com by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Cars.com Price Performance

Shares of CARS opened at $19.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 2.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. Cars.com Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.82 and a twelve month high of $22.84.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $180.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.81 million. Cars.com had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 22.28%. As a group, research analysts expect that Cars.com Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Cars.com

In related news, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter sold 27,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $524,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 659,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,533,293. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter sold 27,625 shares of Cars.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $524,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 659,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,533,293. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bryan Wiener sold 10,000 shares of Cars.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total transaction of $205,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,290,345.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,184 shares of company stock valued at $1,959,494. 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cars.com Company Profile

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

