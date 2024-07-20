Headlands Technologies LLC Makes New $32,000 Investment in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 55 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,989,614 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,240,824,000 after purchasing an additional 517,137 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,909,524,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,518,760 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,336,933,000 after acquiring an additional 347,560 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,349,580 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,247,134,000 after acquiring an additional 69,132 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,277,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,208,750,000 after acquiring an additional 92,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

TMO opened at $534.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $203.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.28, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.77. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.60 and a 1-year high of $603.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $565.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $564.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $5.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.41. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The firm had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 10.01%.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.41, for a total value of $5,724,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,873,516.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.41, for a total value of $5,724,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,873,516.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.94, for a total transaction of $1,135,880.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,430,359.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,532,780. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TMO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $600.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $621.00 to $620.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $605.63.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

