Headlands Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the period. 80.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iron Mountain Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of IRM opened at $98.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.91, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.98. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $56.51 and a 52 week high of $100.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 393.95%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on IRM shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Iron Mountain from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Iron Mountain from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.83.

Insider Transactions at Iron Mountain

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total value of $77,588.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,860,050.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 954 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total value of $77,588.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,860,050.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,786,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,553 shares of company stock valued at $8,759,378 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

Featured Stories

