Headlands Technologies LLC Purchases New Shares in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,477,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,477,000 after purchasing an additional 264,884 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in Vontier by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 7,129,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,308,000 after acquiring an additional 219,321 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vontier by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,330,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,521,000 after purchasing an additional 12,186 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vontier by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,289,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,086,000 after purchasing an additional 22,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,197,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,935,000 after purchasing an additional 178,560 shares during the period. 95.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Vontier from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vontier has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Shares of VNT opened at $39.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.30 and its 200-day moving average is $39.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Vontier Co. has a 12 month low of $28.84 and a 12 month high of $45.62.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $755.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.50 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 54.84% and a net margin of 14.02%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Vontier Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.62%.

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

