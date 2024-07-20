Headlands Technologies LLC Purchases New Stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 150 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CRL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,319,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 499.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 368,984 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $87,228,000 after buying an additional 307,398 shares during the period. Meritage Group LP grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 1,155,376 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $273,131,000 after acquiring an additional 271,743 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 5,003.9% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 215,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,977,000 after acquiring an additional 211,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 662,650 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $156,650,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRL opened at $218.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.75. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.65 and a twelve month high of $275.00.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.24 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 15.16%. Research analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CRL. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $271.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $228.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.29.

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 1,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.97, for a total transaction of $295,968.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,282,953.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

