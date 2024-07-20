Headlands Technologies LLC Purchases Shares of 1,284 The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IPG. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tobam lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2,340.0% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 1,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2,024.6% during the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IPG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.88.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of IPG stock opened at $29.65 on Friday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $38.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.13 and its 200-day moving average is $31.33.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.70% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is presently 46.98%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

