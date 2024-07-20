Headlands Technologies LLC Purchases Shares of 2,038 Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $193,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 357.7% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 7,246 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $818,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 41,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. 70.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deciphera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DCPH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $25.60 target price (down from $26.00) on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Barclays raised shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $9.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $25.60 price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.17.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

DCPH stock opened at $25.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.58 and a beta of 0.19. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $25.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.56.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $45.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.99 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 108.86% and a negative return on equity of 52.42%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.