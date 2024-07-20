Headlands Technologies LLC Purchases Shares of 468 Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,735,000. Quantum Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 9,308 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 779,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,851,000 after purchasing an additional 209,331 shares during the period. HealthInvest Partners AB bought a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the fourth quarter valued at about $877,000. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,473,000. Institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Nostrand Robert L. Van sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total transaction of $1,518,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,567.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 4,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total transaction of $337,193.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,811,462. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nostrand Robert L. Van sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total value of $1,518,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,690 shares in the company, valued at $735,567.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ITCI shares. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective (down from $85.00) on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.33.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Stock Performance

Shares of ITCI stock opened at $74.86 on Friday. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.50 and a 52-week high of $84.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.53 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.57.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.15. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 18.49% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. The firm had revenue of $144.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.41 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. Intra-Cellular Therapies’s quarterly revenue was up 52.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

