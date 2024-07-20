Headlands Technologies LLC Purchases Shares of 472 Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 472 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Popular by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,016,116 shares of the bank’s stock worth $568,105,000 after buying an additional 171,391 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Popular by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,108,821 shares of the bank’s stock worth $337,213,000 after acquiring an additional 19,849 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Popular by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,816,736 shares of the bank’s stock worth $313,240,000 after acquiring an additional 216,855 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Popular by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,008,732 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,859,000 after purchasing an additional 366,870 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Popular during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,881,000. 87.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Popular stock opened at $99.01 on Friday. Popular, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.27 and a 12 month high of $102.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.11. The firm has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.80.

Popular ( NASDAQ:BPOP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $714.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.00 million. Popular had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 11.95%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Popular, Inc. will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.80%.

In other Popular news, EVP Manuel Chinea sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total transaction of $1,088,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,456,700.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Gilberto Monzon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $429,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,145,856. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Manuel Chinea sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total transaction of $1,088,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,456,700.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BPOP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Popular from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Popular from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Hovde Group boosted their price objective on shares of Popular from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price (up previously from $103.00) on shares of Popular in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Popular from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Popular presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.67.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

