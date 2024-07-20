Headlands Technologies LLC Purchases Shares of 646 Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SYF. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,390,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 3,282,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,340,000 after purchasing an additional 371,304 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 325,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,438,000 after purchasing an additional 74,080 shares during the period. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Curtis Howse sold 31,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,420,290.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 121,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,446,890. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Synchrony Financial Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:SYF opened at $49.97 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.63. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $27.30 and a 12-month high of $52.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 16.06%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.35%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 24th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.