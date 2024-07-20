Headlands Technologies LLC Raises Holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 424.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 608 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHP. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Norway Savings Bank lifted its position in BHP Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 17,115 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in BHP Group by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 8,897 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,581 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.79% of the company’s stock.
BHP Group Price Performance
Shares of BHP stock opened at $55.66 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.89. BHP Group Limited has a twelve month low of $54.28 and a twelve month high of $69.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.57.
About BHP Group
BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.
