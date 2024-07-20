Headlands Technologies LLC Sells 651 Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Headlands Technologies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) by 37.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 651 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JHG. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the fourth quarter worth $834,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,793,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,741,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 163.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 47,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 29,181 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Janus Henderson Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,540,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,616,000 after buying an additional 84,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Janus Henderson Group news, major shareholder Henderson Group Plc Janus purchased 55,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.46 per share, for a total transaction of $191,901.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,796,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,216,841.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 297,323 shares of company stock worth $1,042,832 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JHG opened at $35.39 on Friday. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 12-month low of $22.17 and a 12-month high of $36.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.04. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 19.89%. The company had revenue of $551.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Janus Henderson Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Janus Henderson Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JHG. UBS Group raised their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.81.

Janus Henderson Group Profile

(Free Report)

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

