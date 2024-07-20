Headlands Technologies LLC Takes $27,000 Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IHI. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 5,065.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 948,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,179,000 after acquiring an additional 929,926 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 3,068,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,507,000 after acquiring an additional 436,752 shares during the period. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,811,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 5,532.7% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 356,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,231,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1,148.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 145,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,505,000 after acquiring an additional 133,533 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Price Performance

Shares of IHI stock opened at $56.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.83. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1-year low of $43.96 and a 1-year high of $59.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.95 and a 200 day moving average of $56.19.

About iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

