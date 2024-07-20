Headlands Technologies LLC Takes $33,000 Position in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 26,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of QRTEA. Everpar Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Qurate Retail during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in Qurate Retail during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Qurate Retail during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Qurate Retail during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC boosted its stake in Qurate Retail by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 28,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 13,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Qurate Retail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Qurate Retail Trading Up 1.8 %

QRTEA stock opened at $0.76 on Friday. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.70 and a 200-day moving average of $0.91.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 23.19%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter.

About Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

