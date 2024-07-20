Headlands Technologies LLC Takes Position in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH)

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bread Financial by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 153,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,053,000 after buying an additional 48,900 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Bread Financial by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 807,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,601,000 after acquiring an additional 99,029 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bread Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $631,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 528,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,392,000 after purchasing an additional 50,474 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Bread Financial in the 1st quarter worth $623,000. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Bread Financial from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Argus lowered shares of Bread Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Bread Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Bread Financial in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.57.

Bread Financial Price Performance

NYSE BFH opened at $50.72 on Friday. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $52.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.15 and its 200-day moving average is $38.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 6.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.92 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $991.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $998.96 million. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 8.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bread Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 10.58%.

Bread Financial Company Profile

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

