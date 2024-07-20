Headlands Technologies LLC Takes Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in CMS Energy during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Tobam increased its position in CMS Energy by 2,432.3% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,667 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $99,986.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,330 shares in the company, valued at $4,098,433.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total transaction of $143,464.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,859.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $99,986.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,330 shares in the company, valued at $4,098,433.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,027 shares of company stock worth $365,651 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on CMS shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on CMS Energy from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. UBS Group downgraded CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.20.

CMS Energy Stock Performance

CMS stock opened at $61.34 on Friday. CMS Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $49.87 and a 1-year high of $63.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.34. The company has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 62.80%.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Further Reading

