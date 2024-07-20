Headlands Technologies LLC Takes Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,129 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,652,644 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $793,983,000 after purchasing an additional 4,043,808 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,067,780 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $91,398,000 after purchasing an additional 154,850 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,878,337 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $55,956,000 after purchasing an additional 37,474 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter worth $49,547,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,491,598 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $44,435,000 after purchasing an additional 144,843 shares during the period. 47.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Franklin Resources news, major shareholder Charles B. Johnson acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.80 per share, for a total transaction of $4,560,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 88,703,192 shares in the company, valued at $2,022,432,777.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 24.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Franklin Resources stock opened at $23.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.57 and a 1 year high of $30.32.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The closed-end fund reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 11.09%. Franklin Resources’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.86%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $25.50 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Franklin Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.15.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

