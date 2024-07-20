Headlands Technologies LLC Takes Position in Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH)

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,633 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dodge & Cox grew its position in shares of Noah by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 26,840 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Noah by 92.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,756 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 6,120 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Noah by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,011 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 7,961 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in Noah by 91.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 19,779 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 9,429 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in Noah by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 28,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 11,797 shares during the period. 42.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Noah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Noah from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th.

Noah Stock Down 2.2 %

NOAH opened at $7.22 on Friday. Noah Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $7.14 and a 52 week high of $15.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.57. The firm has a market cap of $477.20 million, a P/E ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.76.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The asset manager reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. Noah had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 31.26%. The business had revenue of $89.96 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Noah Holdings Limited will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Noah Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $2.1249 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 10.4%. Noah’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.10%.

Noah Company Profile

Noah Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Services.

