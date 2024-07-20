Healthcare AI Acquisition (NASDAQ:HAIA) Trading 1.5% Higher

Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAIA – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.30 and last traded at $11.30. 3,406 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,464% from the average session volume of 218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.13.

Healthcare AI Acquisition Stock Up 1.5 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Healthcare AI Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare AI Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $133,000. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare AI Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $389,000. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare AI Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $436,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare AI Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $439,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare AI Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $931,000. 79.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthcare AI Acquisition Company Profile

Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Dover, Delaware.

