HealthStream (HSTM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 22nd. Analysts expect HealthStream to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. HealthStream has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. HealthStream had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $72.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect HealthStream to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of HealthStream stock opened at $30.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $923.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.38, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.38. HealthStream has a 52 week low of $20.47 and a 52 week high of $31.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were given a $0.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. HealthStream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.97%.

In other HealthStream news, SVP Scott Fenstermacher sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $26,190.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,008 shares in the company, valued at $340,679.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 20.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HealthStream currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

HealthStream, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based applications for healthcare organizations in the United States. The company's solutions help healthcare organizations in meeting their ongoing clinical development, talent management, training, education, assessment, competency management, safety and compliance, and scheduling, as well as provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment needs.

