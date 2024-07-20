Henderson Smaller Companies (LON:HSL) Hits New 12-Month High at $921.07

Henderson Smaller Companies (LON:HSL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 921.07 ($11.94) and last traded at GBX 919.90 ($11.93), with a volume of 27303 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 910 ($11.80).

Henderson Smaller Companies Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.79. The firm has a market capitalization of £683.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1,130.86 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 873.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 815.41.

Henderson Smaller Companies Company Profile

The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

