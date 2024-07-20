Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.73.

HSIC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Friday, July 5th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group lowered their target price on Henry Schein from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Henry Schein from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Henry Schein in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new stake in Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Henry Schein by 104.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Henry Schein during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Henry Schein in the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSIC opened at $70.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.75. Henry Schein has a 52 week low of $60.01 and a 52 week high of $82.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.38 and a 200-day moving average of $72.01.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Henry Schein will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

