Hess (NYSE:HES) Now Covered by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Research analysts at Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set a “peer perform” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on HES. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Hess from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Hess from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Hess from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hess in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Hess from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $166.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.67.

Hess Stock Performance

Shares of HES opened at $152.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Hess has a 1 year low of $131.61 and a 1 year high of $167.75. The firm has a market cap of $47.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $149.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.27.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $1.43. Hess had a return on equity of 22.73% and a net margin of 17.41%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hess will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in Hess during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hess in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Hess Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Further Reading

