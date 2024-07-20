Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Price Target Lowered to $71.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $73.00 to $71.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

HXL has been the topic of several other research reports. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Hexcel from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Hexcel from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Hexcel from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hexcel presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.07.

Shares of HXL opened at $62.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 53.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.75. Hexcel has a fifty-two week low of $58.81 and a fifty-two week high of $77.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.03.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $500.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.26 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Hexcel will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.28%.

In other news, Director Catherine A. Suever acquired 400 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.33 per share, with a total value of $27,332.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,060.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Tom Gentile bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.25 per share, for a total transaction of $993,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $993,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine A. Suever acquired 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.33 per share, with a total value of $27,332.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,748 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,060.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 43,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,820,322 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in Hexcel in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Hexcel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Hexcel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hexcel by 44.6% in the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

