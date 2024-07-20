HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Stock Position Lowered by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in HF Sinclair by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 42,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 18,643 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth approximately $274,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in HF Sinclair by 25.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after purchasing an additional 12,558 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in HF Sinclair by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 37,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after buying an additional 18,886 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at HF Sinclair

In related news, Director Franklin Myers purchased 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.37 per share, for a total transaction of $372,905.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 138,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,933,869.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on HF Sinclair from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Mizuho dropped their target price on HF Sinclair from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on HF Sinclair in a report on Thursday. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.67.

HF Sinclair Stock Up 0.7 %

HF Sinclair stock opened at $48.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.86. HF Sinclair Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.09 and a fifty-two week high of $64.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.54 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 4.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that HF Sinclair Co. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.75%.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Further Reading

