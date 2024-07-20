HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Now Covered by Wolfe Research

Stock analysts at Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

DINO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Argus upgraded HF Sinclair to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on HF Sinclair from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.67.

DINO opened at $48.44 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.86. HF Sinclair has a 52-week low of $47.09 and a 52-week high of $64.16. The company has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 4.94%. The company had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. HF Sinclair’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HF Sinclair news, Director Franklin Myers purchased 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.37 per share, for a total transaction of $372,905.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 138,293 shares in the company, valued at $7,933,869.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,666,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,322,000 after buying an additional 1,656,704 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,214,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549,091 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in HF Sinclair in the 4th quarter valued at $65,774,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 15,066.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 665,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,168,000 after acquiring an additional 660,978 shares during the period. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,177,000. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

