Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $87.51

Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock traded as high as $87.51 and last traded at $87.42, with a volume of 175509 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $87.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HIBB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Hibbett from $70.00 to $87.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hibbett in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hibbett in a report on Sunday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hibbett in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $87.50 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of Hibbett in a report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.79.

Hibbett Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.88.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.01). Hibbett had a return on equity of 24.15% and a net margin of 5.80%. The company had revenue of $447.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $452.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.74 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Hibbett, Inc. will post 8.19 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hibbett

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hibbett by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 19,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in shares of Hibbett by 1.4% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 12,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Hibbett by 2.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Hibbett by 5.5% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 7,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Hibbett during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

About Hibbett

(Get Free Report)

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates Hibbett stores, City Gear stores, and Sports Additions athletic shoe stores.

