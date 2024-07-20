Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) Shares Bought by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Free Report) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HI. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in Hillenbrand by 80.7% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 14,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 6,481 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,152,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 164,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,288,000 after buying an additional 19,902 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Hillenbrand by 0.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 138,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,958,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in Hillenbrand by 1.7% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 61,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. 89.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Hillenbrand in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hillenbrand news, CEO Kimberly K. Ryan purchased 2,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.69 per share, for a total transaction of $100,321.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,954 shares in the company, valued at $5,803,876.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Robert M. Vanhimbergen bought 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.58 per share, for a total transaction of $102,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,077,648.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kimberly K. Ryan purchased 2,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.69 per share, for a total transaction of $100,321.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,954 shares in the company, valued at $5,803,876.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 6,537 shares of company stock worth $278,193. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HI opened at $43.00 on Friday. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a one year low of $37.19 and a one year high of $52.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.54 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $785.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

Hillenbrand Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.222 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.55%.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

