Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) Receives $11.58 Average PT from Analysts

Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.58.

HLMN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (up from $14.00) on shares of Hillman Solutions in a report on Monday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Hillman Solutions from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Hillman Solutions from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th.

Hillman Solutions Stock Performance

Hillman Solutions stock opened at $9.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -954.05 and a beta of 1.66. Hillman Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $6.02 and a fifty-two week high of $10.85.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Hillman Solutions had a positive return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The business had revenue of $350.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Hillman Solutions will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Aaron Jagdfeld sold 49,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $447,000.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 197,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,781,160.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hillman Solutions

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Hillman Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Hillman Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Hillman Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hillman Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Hillman Solutions Company Profile

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

