Hollencrest Capital Management Increases Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 39.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 85,062 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,235 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 0.7% of Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $15,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 771,086,427 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $117,158,872,000 after acquiring an additional 13,134,632 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,700,551,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 56,371,051 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,565,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,503 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,920,953 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,888,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 42,241,587 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,418,187,000 after acquiring an additional 888,369 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 266,396 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total transaction of $53,281,863.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 928,433,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,696,058,938.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,228,993 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $246,241,037.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 930,696,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,474,307,462.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 266,396 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total value of $53,281,863.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 928,433,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,696,058,938.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,112,990 shares of company stock valued at $1,222,250,048 over the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus raised their price target on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.82.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $183.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $1.91 trillion, a PE ratio of 51.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.39. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.35 and a fifty-two week high of $201.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.