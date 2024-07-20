HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $13.50 price objective on shares of HomeStreet in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HomeStreet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HMST opened at $13.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $254.42 million, a P/E ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.30. HomeStreet has a 12-month low of $4.20 and a 12-month high of $15.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $41.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.07 million. HomeStreet had a negative net margin of 8.97% and a negative return on equity of 0.43%. As a group, equities analysts predict that HomeStreet will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HomeStreet

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in HomeStreet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $129,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of HomeStreet by 2,222.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its stake in HomeStreet by 86.0% during the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 342,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,529,000 after acquiring an additional 158,455 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in HomeStreet by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in HomeStreet in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 74.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management services.

