HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Shares Sold by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in HSBC during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HSBC during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in HSBC by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in HSBC by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in HSBC by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. 1.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HSBC alerts:

HSBC Stock Down 0.4 %

HSBC stock opened at $42.86 on Friday. HSBC Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $35.30 and a 52 week high of $45.46. The company has a market capitalization of $160.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

HSBC Cuts Dividend

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter. HSBC had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $20.75 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. HSBC’s payout ratio is currently 34.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $789.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HSBC

HSBC Profile

(Free Report)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.