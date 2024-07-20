Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Rating Lowered to Hold at TD Cowen

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at TD Cowen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $43.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $50.00. TD Cowen’s target price indicates a potential downside of 3.80% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on HUBG. Stephens dropped their price objective on Hub Group from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Hub Group in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Hub Group from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Hub Group from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Hub Group from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hub Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.38.

Hub Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $44.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Hub Group has a 1 year low of $31.73 and a 1 year high of $47.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.07. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 0.90.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Hub Group had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 3.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hub Group will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Hub Group by 105.0% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 35,192 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 18,023 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Hub Group by 102.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 104,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,534,000 after buying an additional 52,986 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Hub Group by 3,141.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 31,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 30,883 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Hub Group by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,801,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $165,602,000 after buying an additional 125,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in Hub Group by 144.0% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 39,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after buying an additional 23,317 shares in the last quarter. 46.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

Further Reading

