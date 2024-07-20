Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Shares Down 3.3%

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) shares traded down 3.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$11.40 and last traded at C$11.55. 172,631 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 1,489,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.94.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Eight Capital upped their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.73.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$12.68 and its 200-day moving average is C$10.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.72.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The mining company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$707.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$635.57 million. Hudbay Minerals had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 4.36%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.7249725 EPS for the current year.

In other Hudbay Minerals news, Senior Officer Peter Adamek sold 5,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total transaction of C$76,362.00. In other Hudbay Minerals news, Senior Officer Peter Adamek sold 5,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total transaction of C$76,362.00. Also, Director Gregory Paul Dryden sold 26,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.23, for a total transaction of C$272,496.23. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

