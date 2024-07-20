Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Buys 200 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,101 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $17,700,551,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 16,029.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,865,216 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $36,260,810,000 after buying an additional 23,717,254 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 771,086,427 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $117,158,872,000 after buying an additional 13,134,632 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 30,350.2% during the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 6,531,569 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,178,164,000 after buying an additional 6,510,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 33.2% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 14,791,685 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,668,124,000 after buying an additional 3,687,522 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMZN. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total transaction of $489,753.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,726,894.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total transaction of $489,753.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,726,894.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.29, for a total transaction of $631,015.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,358 shares in the company, valued at $91,832,153.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,112,990 shares of company stock valued at $1,222,250,048. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $183.13 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.35 and a 12 month high of $201.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.30, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

