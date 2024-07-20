Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $14.30, but opened at $14.79. Huntington Bancshares shares last traded at $14.91, with a volume of 5,829,264 shares trading hands.

The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 11.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HBAN shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Helga Houston sold 7,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.64, for a total value of $99,271.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 648,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,851,050.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total transaction of $680,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 385,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,241,562.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Helga Houston sold 7,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.64, for a total transaction of $99,271.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 648,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,851,050.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,829 shares of company stock valued at $2,148,623 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Huntington Bancshares

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 46,642,476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $593,408,000 after purchasing an additional 17,365,446 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,703,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 715.0% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,251,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,081,000 after purchasing an additional 3,729,974 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 832.7% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,337,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,428,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Up 3.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.23.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

Further Reading

