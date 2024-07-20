Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVYGet Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter.

Husqvarna AB (publ) Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of HSQVY stock opened at $14.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.14. Husqvarna AB has a 12 month low of $12.25 and a 12 month high of $19.94.

Husqvarna AB (publ) Company Profile

Husqvarna AB (publ) produces and sells outdoor power products, watering products, and lawn care power equipment. It operates through three divisions: Husqvarna Forest & Garden; Gardena; and Husqvarna Construction. The Husqvarna Forest & Garden division offers handheld products, such as chainsaws, brush cutters, trimmers, and leaf blowers; wheeled products, such as front riders and zero-turn mowers; robotic lawn mowers; and accessories and spare parts.

