Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter.
Husqvarna AB (publ) Stock Down 5.0 %
Shares of HSQVY stock opened at $14.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.14. Husqvarna AB has a 12 month low of $12.25 and a 12 month high of $19.94.
