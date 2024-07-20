Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 74.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,906 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter worth about $1,472,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 165.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 53,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,601,000 after purchasing an additional 33,603 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 0.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 55,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,864,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 49,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter worth about $1,850,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joan Bottarini sold 305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $45,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,338,252. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Joan Bottarini sold 305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $45,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,338,252. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Rocca sold 1,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.52, for a total value of $177,779.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,023,144.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,189 shares of company stock valued at $1,815,619 over the last three months. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Performance

Shares of H opened at $154.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.20. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 12-month low of $96.77 and a 12-month high of $162.24.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 10.21%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Hyatt Hotels Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $172.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hyatt Hotels currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.19.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

