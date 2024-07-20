IAMGOLD Co. Expected to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share (NYSE:IAG)

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Free Report) (TSE:IMG) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of IAMGOLD in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 16th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform Spec Overwgt” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for IAMGOLD’s current full-year earnings is $0.28 per share.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The mining company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $338.90 million for the quarter. IAMGOLD had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 3.17%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC lifted their price objective on IAMGOLD from $4.80 to $4.90 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on IAMGOLD from $4.25 to $4.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of IAMGOLD in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.02.

IAMGOLD stock opened at $4.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.32. IAMGOLD has a fifty-two week low of $1.99 and a fifty-two week high of $4.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in IAMGOLD in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in IAMGOLD during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in IAMGOLD during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAMGOLD during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

