Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Stake Lifted by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Free Report) by 197.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,042 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 15,968 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.07% of Ichor worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICHR. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Ichor by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 172,891 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,353,000 after buying an additional 32,158 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ichor by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,623,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,225,000 after buying an additional 22,880 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ichor by 185.3% during the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 50,812 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after buying an additional 33,004 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ichor by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 498,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,780,000 after purchasing an additional 105,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ichor by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jeff Andreson sold 21,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total transaction of $829,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,930,142.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ICHR. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Ichor from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. B. Riley raised Ichor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Ichor from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Ichor in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.60.

Shares of ICHR stock opened at $35.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.55. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $22.26 and a fifty-two week high of $46.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.11 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04). Ichor had a negative net margin of 6.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.93%. The firm had revenue of $201.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

