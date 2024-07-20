IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.83

IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 18th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of 0.83 per share by the energy company on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th.

IDACORP has increased its dividend by an average of 5.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. IDACORP has a dividend payout ratio of 57.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect IDACORP to earn $5.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.8%.

Shares of IDA stock opened at $94.32 on Friday. IDACORP has a 1-year low of $86.43 and a 1-year high of $106.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 0.58.

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.06). IDACORP had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $448.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IDACORP will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP James Bo D. Hanchey sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total transaction of $142,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,898.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

IDA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of IDACORP from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of IDACORP to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of IDACORP from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.40.

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

