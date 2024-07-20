IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,344 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $2,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IDA. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of IDACORP by 90.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 74,368 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,908,000 after purchasing an additional 35,217 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,087,000. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 120.5% during the first quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 138,804 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,893,000 after buying an additional 75,846 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,962,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the first quarter valued at approximately $837,000. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IDA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDACORP to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at IDACORP

In other IDACORP news, VP James Bo D. Hanchey sold 1,500 shares of IDACORP stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total transaction of $142,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,898.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

IDACORP Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE IDA opened at $94.32 on Friday. IDACORP, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.43 and a twelve month high of $106.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.81.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $448.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.21 million. IDACORP had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 14.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

IDACORP Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

IDACORP Profile

(Free Report)

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

Featured Articles

