Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Identiv from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Identiv Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of INVE opened at $3.96 on Friday. Identiv has a 52 week low of $3.84 and a 52 week high of $9.26. The firm has a market cap of $92.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.18 and a 200-day moving average of $6.11.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $22.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.00 million. Identiv had a negative return on equity of 9.99% and a negative net margin of 6.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Identiv will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Steven Humphreys purchased 10,000 shares of Identiv stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.15 per share, with a total value of $41,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 191,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $796,546.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Steven Humphreys purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.15 per share, for a total transaction of $41,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 191,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $796,546.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kirsten F. Newquist acquired 17,166 shares of Identiv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.47 per share, with a total value of $76,732.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,732.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 61,166 shares of company stock worth $260,522 in the last three months. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INVE. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Identiv during the third quarter valued at about $459,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Identiv by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 108,707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 10,543 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Identiv by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 395,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after buying an additional 6,016 shares in the last quarter. Roumell Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Identiv by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Roumell Asset Management LLC now owns 426,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,513,000 after acquiring an additional 95,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Identiv by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,190,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.16% of the company’s stock.

Identiv, Inc, a security technology company, that provides secure identification and physical security solutions that secure things, data, and physical places worldwide. It operates in two segments, Identity and Premises. The Identity segment offers products and solutions that enables secure access to information serving the logical access and cyber security markets, as well as protecting connected objects and information using radio-frequency identification embedded security.

